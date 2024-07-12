Trade Desk’s (TTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $33,638,976 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

