Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.09

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.09 and traded as high as C$15.27. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 141,178 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Trading Up 0.3 %

Transcontinental Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.