Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 416,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

