Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 626,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after buying an additional 597,663 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

