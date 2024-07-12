TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $494.38 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $494.38 million and $45.59 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,201,533 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

