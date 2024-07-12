Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. Mizuho cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

