Truist Financial Cuts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $31.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,156,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 924.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 128,623 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

