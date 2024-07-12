Truist Financial Trims Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price to $32.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $13,469,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 247,354 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

