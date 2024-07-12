Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $19.76 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,340,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,126,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $327.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

