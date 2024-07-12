Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 115 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,517 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $47,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $300.90. 571,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.50 and its 200-day moving average is $258.20. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

