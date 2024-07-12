Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BABA traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,737,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

