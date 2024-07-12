U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading 2.5% Higher

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 18,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

