Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 1,820.0% in June

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

UBSFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.