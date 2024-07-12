UBS Group Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $44.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.