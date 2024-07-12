UBS Group Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.87.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

