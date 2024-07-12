UBS Group Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $3.80

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $2.80 to $3.80 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.76 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $293,902. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

