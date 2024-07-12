UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 2,838,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,908,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $147,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 83.3% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 13.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 93.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UiPath by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.