UniBot Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.29 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, UniBot has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00011906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.96254868 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,268,645.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars.

