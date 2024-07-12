Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.52

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 1108279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

