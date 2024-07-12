UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,874,000 after purchasing an additional 130,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $511.93. 1,544,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $471.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

