Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.49

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 3609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Unitil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unitil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Unitil by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth about $2,346,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 22.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

