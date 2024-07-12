Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

