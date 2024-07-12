VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,626 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.