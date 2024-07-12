Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,562,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,799,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.14. The company had a trading volume of 262,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,288. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $328.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.97 and its 200 day moving average is $306.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.