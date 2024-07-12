Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.08

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.08 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 68813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

