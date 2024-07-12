Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.53

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.53 and last traded at $141.45, with a volume of 10278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $758.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.