Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.53

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.53 and last traded at $141.45, with a volume of 10278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $758.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

