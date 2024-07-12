Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 167,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 714,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 956,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,325,000 after buying an additional 55,112 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.