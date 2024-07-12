Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.19. 1,781,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.84. The company has a market cap of $467.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $516.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

