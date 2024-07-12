Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $277.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.51 and its 200-day moving average is $253.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

