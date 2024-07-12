Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.77. The company has a market cap of $410.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $276.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

