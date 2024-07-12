Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lessened by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $154.62. 156,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,891. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

