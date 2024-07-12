Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRLAF remained flat at $35.55 during trading on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verallia Société Anonyme
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.