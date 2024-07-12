Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Veralto by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Veralto by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

