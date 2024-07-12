Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 3.5%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.47. 1,516,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 812,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.