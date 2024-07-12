Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $481.67

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.67 ($6.17) and traded as low as GBX 459.92 ($5.89). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 467.50 ($5.99), with a volume of 301,653 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.28) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
