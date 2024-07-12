Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. Viper Energy has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Viper Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.