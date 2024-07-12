Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

