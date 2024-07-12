Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $30.42

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $29.19. Vita Coco shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 18,204 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,502 shares of company stock worth $814,205. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 21.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

