VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $155.23. 1,927,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,815. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

