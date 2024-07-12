VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 373.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,618,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

