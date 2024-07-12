VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $33,000 in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,165. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.6233 dividend. This is a positive change from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

