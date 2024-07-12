VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMTM traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.29. 1,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.60 and its 200-day moving average is $224.45. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

