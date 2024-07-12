W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 86.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 42.1% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $946.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $845.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $948.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

