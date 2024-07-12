Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Up 74.5% in June

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PETWW remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 23,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,812. Wag! Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

