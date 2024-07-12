Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Up 74.5% in June

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wag! Group Stock Performance
PETWW remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 23,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,812. Wag! Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Wag! Group Company Profile
