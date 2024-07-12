Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.45

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.45 and last traded at $179.45, with a volume of 440363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.