Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2,473.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $492.57. The stock had a trading volume of 264,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.28. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

