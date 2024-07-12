WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $228.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.06. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

