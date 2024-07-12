Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Weatherford International worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,740. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

