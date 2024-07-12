Wells Fargo & Company Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPE stock opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after buying an additional 264,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

