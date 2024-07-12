Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.74.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

